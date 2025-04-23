APC thanks Sokoto Governor for road rehabilitation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for construction of several road projects in the Sokoto state, stating that it will be difficult to take a roll call of the numerous road projects.

Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, made the commendation at a news conference in Sokoto while presenting the governor’s scorecard since his assumption of office.

Sadiq said the governor had also completed abandoned projects initiated by the immediate past administration, notably the Rijiya flyover bridge, the only major project initiated by the immediate past adminstration.

“While it will be difficult to give a roll call of all the roads constructed by the Ahmed Aliyu administration, but we can give a summary as follows:

He listed the network of roads constructed to include roads constructed at Sahara area, Gawon-Nama area, Ramen-Kura around the Abattoir.

Others are network of roads at new Arkilla, Mabera as well as the Tudunwada Area, where about 48 number of roads are currently under construction.

He said the network of roads had also been constructed at Giwa Low Cost.

“There is another Network of roads at Koko Road area, around Saint Paul Primary School, J Allen area, as well as Zamfara, Zungeru and Shinkafi roads near the Government House.”

He said the governor had also embarked on the construction and remodeling of roundabouts in Sokoto metropolis, listing the projects to include. the Kofar Taramniya roundabout, round Mairuwa, Gidan Man Ada, Gawon Nama, New Arkilla roundabout, the Sama road.

Others are the Justice Ladan Tsamiya road roundabout, Agaie road roundabout and the Kara area roundabout.

On the housing sector,Sadiq said the difference between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and his predecessor was clear for everyone to see.

He alleged that the immediate past administration sold off all government houses and could not account for the money, saying that Governor Aliyu was now building a total of 1,136 houses.

According to him, the houses is made up of 500 units at Gidan Salanke, 500 at Wajake in Wamakko Local Government.

He also listed the houses to include the 136 housing units purchased from the Federal Housing Authority.

“Ahmed Aliyu is also rehabilitating the Sokoto Eastern Bypass,he has also ordered the completion of the 12 Kilometer Southern Bypass linking Kasarawa along B/Kebbi road, with Kwannawa along Gusau road.

“Also, under the Ahmed Aliyu administration a Tricycle park is being constructed for tricycle operators in the State.”

He said the state government, in addition to the houses , installed solar street lights along all the streets in the state capital.

This, he noted was positively impacting on the social and economic lives of the citizens, adding that people now carry out their businesses even at night.

“The availability of these street

lights has also improved security in the state capital,” he said.