APC tasks members on membership revalidation in Edo

The Edo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged its members to take active part in the membership revalidation commencing on Jan. 25. Retired Col. David Imuse, the State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman said this while inaugurating the women and youth mobilisation committee for the membership registration and revalidation in the state. This is contained in a statement by Mr Victor Osehobo, the state APC Assistant Publicity Secretary in Benin on Monday.

Imuse said that the revalidation would be carried out across the 192 wards of the state. “The time has come for those who left to come home, so that together we all will build a stronger united APC to move Edo forward. “The old has passed away, anybody joining now will be treated, accepted and integrated in line with the traditional hospitality of the APC.

“There are no old or new members, we are all joiners. The ruling APC in Nigeria is a branded democratic, populist, people-centred political party unlike several other parties who have no membership register of any sort. “Being a member of APC has several benefits. This include the capacity to vote in the election of candidates for wards, local government and state congresses, to choose party officers and party candidates for elective public offices among others,” he said.

Iwuse added: “Members also play big roles by attending party meetings at ward or local government levels periodically to speak and make suggestions on ways to make the society better.

“The APC has become the party of choice for many, across Nigeria and Edo in particular because all too soon it has become obvious that the party is a party with legitimacy and credibility that cannot be bought with a mess of porridge. “The APC welcomes all and it is a party for the welfare of all.” (NAN)