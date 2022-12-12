APC takes campaign to Buhari’s village as traditional ruler makes case for Tinubu

By Ismaila Chafe

Presidential Media aide, Malam Garba Shehu has challenged the people of Dumurkol, Daura and the entire Katsina state to vote massively for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Shehu, who gave the charge at the APC governorship campaign at President Muhammadu Buhari’s village, Dumurkol, Daura in Katsina State, said the call had become imperative to avoid possible political embarrassment for the president.

According to the presidential spokesman, he has no doubt the ongoing campaign is a journey of success for the APC in the State and across the country.

“I work with some people in the campaign train and they proved that they have capacity and they will never fail,” he stated.

Shehu, who represented the president at the APC governorship campaign, said:

“Coming to campaign here it’s just to thank the people of Dumurkol because they need no lecture on whom to vote for to succeed Buhari in 2023.

”Vote for Asiwaju and Shettima for President and Vice-President, Dikko Radda and Jobe for governor and also vote for Nasiru Sani as your Senator and other APC legislators.

“Vote for APC from top to bottom, whoever come here after decamping to another party and say he is with President Buhari, he is a liar, he is not with Buhari, it’s APC all the way.”

He further urged the people of the state never to campaign for any politician who defected to the opposition party but claiming to be with Buhari.

”Every individual from Dumurkol or Daura or Katsina will market APC and anybody contesting under any other party should not be campaigned for.

”Nigeria has given Dumurkol, Daura and Katsina state what other states wanted to have and they never get because over 200 million Nigerians chose someone from this domain to lead the country for good eight years.

“Nigerians have done everything to this community, Daura and Katsina State, so nobody can shame him here.

“President Buhari has done everything to Daura and Katsina state. Just yesterday, we were on the road when I saw a trailer with load of irons for railway tracks to be laid from Daura to Katsina to Maradi.

”By God grace by the end of this admiration, train services will start from Kano to Daura,” the presidential aide said.

Meanwhile, the District Head of Dumurkol, and Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Musa Haro has assured Nigerians that the people of Daura and the entire Katsina state would vote massively for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Haro also pledged that his people would vote Dikko Radda for governor, describing him as the only credible governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

He said: “I know Dikko Radda for over 30 years since when we were in Kaduna back in 1993.

”He is humble, honest and a very good person and he values relationships and can govern Katsina very well.

“He was a Local Government Chairman during the late governor Yar’adua’s government, he was the first chairman that constructed a road more than 20 kilometres, he built schools, and hospitals and started women’s empowerment then.”

On whether the state will support Tinubu in 2023 elections, Haro said:

”Of course, we don’t even need Tinubu to come to Katsina. Look at what he did in Lagos, loot at his network across the country.

“When he was a governor in Lagos, he transformed the state. So, I believe, it’s just a tradition, Asiwaju has to come to Katsina for campaign but in our base here in Katsina, take it from me, Asiwaju is going to win with a high number of votes, In sha Allah.” (NAN)