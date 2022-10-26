APC sympathises with flood victims in Bayelsa

By Nathan Nwakamma

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, on Wednesday, expressed sympathy with the people of the state over the loss of lives and property, occasioned by the recent floods in the state.

The party, in a statement issued in Yenagoa by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, empathised with victims of the floods, which, it said, reached almost every part of the state and caused large-scale damage to livelihoods.

APC said it was confident that the strength and resilience of the people would carry them through the difficult times.

It, however, accused the state government of not being pro-active on the issue.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) offers its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of Bayelsa over the tragic loss of lives and property, caused by floods that hit several parts of the state, submerging about 300 communities.

“We condole with the families of the victims, the injured and, indeed, all the people of the state. It is our collective pain and we will overcome together.

“Our party is, nonetheless, pained to note that the effects of the flood would have been drastically reduced if the government of Bayelsa had made adequate preparations, considering the early warnings from the experts,” it stated.

According to the party, even though floods can wash away everything, but it cannot wash away the resilience of the people and the hope in their survival.

“Floods cannot wash away the confidence in the people; their ability to stand together and faith in God to supply them the strength to ride out of the storm.

“We have no control over natural disasters, but we have control over our minds.

“We cannot fight against these natural calamities, but we can fight against the circumstances and activities that tend to aggravate them.

“Let us do the best we can in these difficult times and remain strong and positive.

“Let us never give up to these disastrous spells, for surely, this one too shall pass!” the party said. (NAN)

