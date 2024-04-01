APC suspends state women leader in Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badarawa/Malali ward has suspended Hajiya Maryam Mai-Rusau, the State Women leader for reportedly defending former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai over the alleged recent controversy on the state’s huge debt.

The suspension was contained in a letter co-signed by the Ward Chairman and Secretary, Ali Maishago and Zakka Bassahuwa, respectively and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

It said: “The Badarawa/Malali Ward APC Executive Committee after due deliberations and careful examinations on the viral video clip released on 30th March, 2024 via social networks; Facebook, Whats-app, and Tiktok, which is against the constitution of our dear party, APC as stated in article 21.2 (v).

“In view of the above, below are the gross misconducts where the subsequent suspension relied upon:

“Defamation of the character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Uba Sani.

“Unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.”

NAN recalls that Gov,;Uba Sani on Friday lamented the high debt profile he inherited from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani, who spoke at a town hall meeting in Kaduna said his administration inherited a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo