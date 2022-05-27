APC suspends State Assembly primaries in Nasarawa midway

By Oboh Linus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the State House Assembly primaries in Nasarawa state over alleged tampering with the authentic list of delegates in the state.



Dr John Mamman, Nasarawa state APC chairman, in a press conference on Friday in Lafia, said the party was sad after discovering that the authentic list of delegates sent the national Secretariat for the party primaries has been tampered with.



Mamman said following the development, the national Secretariat had directed the primary committee to stop the state Assembly primaries in the state.



The state chairman said that the party would not tolerate this unwarranted distortion of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat.



He also warned that the party would not accept any list outside the authentic list of delegates.



Mamman enjoined the national Secretariat, in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and the progress of the party, to ensure that wishes of the law-abiding party members are respected.



“The numbers of delegates across local government areas in the state were ‘doctored or completely changed’. we consider this undemocratic, and this is capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party.



“The APC in Nasarawa should not be made to lose its status and prestige as a model,” he said.



Mamman, however, called on relevant party organs, members and supporters to remain calm, noting that necessary steps are being taken towards addressing the matter.



He commended the national Secretariat, under the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for setting machinery in motion for the conduct of primaries across the country. (NAN)

