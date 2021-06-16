APC suspends House of Reps member in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sharada Ward, Municipal Local Government, Kano State, has suspended its representative at House of Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada, for alleged anti-party activities.

Sharada is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

A statement signed by the party’s Ward Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, in Kano on Wednesday, said that Sharada had been completely banned from participating in all affairs of the APC at the ward level for one year.

He added that the party at the ward level had received series of complaints brought by some aggrieved members over Sharada’s character.

“APC has been receiving complaints from different quarters and after series of meetings by the party officials, the party resolved that he should be suspended immediately,” he said. (NAN)