APC suspends House of Reps member in Kano

June 16, 2021



All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sharada Ward, Municipal Local Government, Kano State, has suspended representative at House Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada, for alleged anti- activities.

Sharada is Chairman, House Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

A statement signed ’s Ward Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, in Kano , said that Sharada had been completely banned from participating in all affairs the APC at the ward level for year.

He added that the at the ward level had received series of brought some aggrieved members Sharada’s character.

“APC has been receiving from different quarters and after series of meetings the party officials, the party resolved that he should be suspended immediately,” he said. (NAN)

