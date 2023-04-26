APC suspends Cross River Commissioner for anti-party activities

By George Odok

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executive in Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, Cross River, has suspended Mr Ekpenyong Iso, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.

The suspension is contained in a statement, jointly signed on Wednesday in Calabar by the Chairman of Ward 8, Mr Kingsley Ekpe, and the Secretary, Mr Gilbert Bassey, respectively.

According to the party, Iso’s suspension is pursuant to article 21 (D) of the constitution of the APC.

“We write to notify you of your 12 months suspension from Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, of the APC.

“Your suspension is predicated on the recommendations of the disciplinary and fact-finding committee set up to investigate the petition of misappropriation of party funds and anti-party activities leveled against you.

“Consequently, during the pendency of this suspension, which takes immediate effect, you are to stay away from all party activities.

“We wish you all the best in your political sojourn.”

Reacting to the suspension, however, Iso told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that he was not involved in any anti-party activities neither did he mismanaged any funds during the just-concluded polls.

He said that the statement issued on his purported suspension was written by some “unscrupulous persons”.

“The allegations are completely false; there were nothing like anti-party activities or misappropriation of funds during the last elections.

“The ward executive of the party is meeting soon to refute the statement because there is no substance to their claims,” he said. (NAN)