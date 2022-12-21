APC suspends campaign in Delta over boat mishap 

By Edeki Igafe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its electioneering campaign in Delta, over Tuesday’s boat mishap involving some of its supporters.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council in Asaba.

Niboro said that the party was working with relevant authorities and communities to search for the survivors.

“Information at our disposal indicates that a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying our supporters.

“Two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospital receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the accident.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing.

“We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible,” he said.

Niboro added: “Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and pray that the Almighty God comforts and gives them fortitude in these trying times.”

He said that the Campaign Council would advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday while the APC supporters were returning from the party’s rally in Okerenkoko Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. (NAN)