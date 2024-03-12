APC suspends Borno officials for alleged selling of palliative

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended four of its officials in Borno over alleged selling of the State Government palliative for vulnerable persons.

Mr Mustapha Loskuri, the state APC Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.



Loskuri said that the officials included Ali Kaka, state executive; Adam Ajiya, ward chairman of old Maiduguri; Mala Mohammed, ward secretary of old Maiduguri; and Usman Bukar, ward executive of old Maiduguri.



He said that the decision to suspend them was taken was at the meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

“This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of the party’s Constitution.

“In the same vein, the aforementioned officers remained suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the disciplinary committee by the party,” Lokuri said.(NAN)

By Yakubu Uba