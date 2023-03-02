APC supporters pay congratulatory visit to Gov. Masari

by Ishaq Abdullahi

Supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Katsina State have paid a congratulatory visit to Gov. Aminu Masari over the victory of Bola Tinubu at the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The supporters, led by the State Deputy Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa, told Masari in Katsina that they were also at the Government House to congratulate him on the victory of the Senate and House of Representatives candidates in the state.

Musa asured the governor that there is no goin back on the electorate’s pledge to vote for APC in all the elections.

“We will surely vote for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections slated for March 11.

“This is because we have seen the green light, we will not waste our votes to any party other than APC.”

“This is because APC is the party to beat. We will reap the dividends of democracy if we vote for APC,” he said.

Masari in a response, urged them to turn out en-mass and vote for Dr. Umar Dikko- Radda, the APC gubernatorial candidate and all other candidates for the House of Assembly seats.

Masari assured that the APC under the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would provide the desired leadership that would give development to the people.(NAN)