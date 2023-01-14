APC support group says Tinubu’ll do better than Obi, Atiku

By Femi Ogunshola

A support group, Likeminds Initiative for Tinubu, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress(APC) is better qualified to lead Nigeria, than any other candidate in Feb. 25 presidential election.



Mr Augustine Esiekpe, the National Coordinator, LikeMinds Initiative For Tinubu, said this at a strategic meeting to mobilise voters for Tinubu/Shettima for the general election in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, an Asiwaju as president will do a better job as president than Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, he will be sagacious, strong will and effect the needed change in the country.

Esiekpe said that Tinubu had a better character than any other presidential candidate in the race.



He said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar shouldn’t have joined the 2023 presidential race, because it was the turn of the South to rule.



“The North as represented by President Muhammadu Buhari has had its eigth years share, so what is Atiku looking for, where is he representing.



“The presidency should rotate between the North and the South because there must be justice, fairness and equity.

“If we give Obi or Atiku our future is not secured, we should look at Tinubu who is better with record of performance to show,” he said.

He said the group would mobilise voters in the Federal Capital Territory to ensure landslide victory for APC.



Speaking on mobilisation, he said it was key to winning election, adding that in Lagos people hardly vote but rather resort to playing football on election day.

He said that the group’s major work was to identify people with PVC and move them to vote on the day of election, adding that it would also bring INEC officials to educate members on BVAS.



This according to him, would enable the group to sensitive others so they would understand process on election day and would be able to educate others.



“The Obidient camp is doing this sensitisation seriously. These are some of the sensitisation we need to embark upon, campaign isn’t about gathering people at rallies, but going from place to place to sensitive voters.(NAN)