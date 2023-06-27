APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva’s guber campaign 

By Nathan Nwakamma

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIGLA), on Tuesday received some 200 members of other political parties who pledged to support the party in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The decampees include those who claim to be members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action People’s Party (APP), Zenith Party (ZP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The decampees comprised former candidates, aspirants and their supporters from the various political parties who participated in the last National Assembly and State Assembly elections in the state.

The defectors, mainly from the PDP, said they identified the remarkable efforts of the support group in propagating the ideals of the APC in Bayelsa, hence their choice to join the group.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a Senatorial candidate under the ADC, Mr Fuludu Vincent, said they decided to join the APC because the party has better programmes and policies for the people than the ruling PDP.

Vincent explained that the APC gubernatorial candidate, Timipre Sylva, has a better track record of performance during his previous years as governor.

Sylva was the state governor from 27 May 2008 to 27 January 2012.

According to Vincent, Bayelsa people were empowered with contracts and most rural areas of the state experienced development under Sylva.

He, therefore, appealed to all who mean well for Bayelsa to queue behind Sylva during the polls.

Receiving the decanpees, a chieftain of the APC and founder of PRIGLA, Pastor Reuben Wilson, commended the defectors for their decision to pitch their tent with the APC in the state.

According to Wilson, the party’s candidate has been tried, tested and trusted as a former governor and a former Minister where he showed capacity and competence to deliver development to his people.

He noted that the APC will give the defectors every privilege and rights that they deserve as APC members, advising them to be steadfast and committed to the success of the party.

Wilson explained that the APC has a credible candidate in Sylva, saying with his grassroots support he would win the November 11, 2023, election. (NAN)

