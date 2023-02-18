APC support group leader clears air on faction

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Nasir Ladan, Director-General, Amalgamated All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups for Tinubu has said that he bears no grudges against Dr Kilani Mohammed, a factional leader of the group.

He said this on Saturday in Abuja at the end of a victory walk organised by the group, adding that he was still friends with Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

reports that members of the group walked from the Abuja Unity Fountain located in Maitama area to the party’s national secretariat on Blantyre Street in Wuse 2.

“We are not fighting anybody, the truth will always come out, we are still friends irrespective of the situation.

“Am sure he was misled and misinformed by people who are only interested in making money from the campaigns.

“Ours is peace, our principal had instructed that we go for peace and vote in peace and that is what we are going for,” Ladan who is also the Director-General of National Directorate for Employment (NDE) said.

On the chances of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate emerging victorious in the Feb. 25 presidential election, Ladan said victory was certain for him.

“As far as we are concerned, it is a matter of time, our principal Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima will be sworn in as President and Vice President come May 29th 2023 by God’s grace,” he said.

He called on the over 2,000 support groups of the APC registered on the amalgamated groups and registered by the APC to ensure they had their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He also charged them to ensure they had strong presence at the Ward levels to mobilise votes for Tinubu and his running mate in the coming presidential election.

Speaking at the event, Aisha, wife of Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker House of Representatives, called on Nigerians to be calm in the face of the country’s current challenges.

She expressed confidence that Tinubu would emerge as the country’s next president in the coming elections because of his track record and antecedents as a former two-term governor of Lagos State.

She described the on going fuel and new Naira notes scarcity as a game which would end before long.

She advised the party’s supporters and Nigerians generally to be up early on election day to go cast their votes for Tinubu whom she said was the best candidate.

Daniel Omokachi, a football star and chieftain of the APC, said mentorship was key to good leadership, noting that Tinubu had raised lots of individuals who were now leaders.

“Though most Nigerians are currently frustrated because of the situation in the country, especially with the fuel scarcity in parts of the country and the new Naira note re-design and cashless policy.

“Things will change for good if Tinubu is elected as the country’s next president come Feb. 25, and Nigerians will smile again,” he said.

Alhaji Tasiu Mohammed, APC Deputy Organising Secretary who spoke with members of the group at the party’s national secretariat, tasked them on the need to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu.

He said grassroots support was critical to ensuring electoral victory for the APC and Tinubu and the party’s other candidates.(NAN)