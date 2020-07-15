APC support group calls for direct primary election in Ondo

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) support group known as “APC Youth for Change” has called on Gov. Mai Mala Buni – led APC Caretaker Committee to adopt direct primaries to allow stakeholders’ participation in the July 20 poll in Ondo state.

The group made the call in a communique signed by its national spokesperson, Olayinka Ajayi, National Secretary, Abdullahi Dalhatu and Coordinator, Mr Okoye Ikechukwu in Abuja on Wednesday.

It issued the communique on Tuesday after its emergency National Executive Committee meeting on the APC primaries in Ondo state.

“The NEC meeting had over 100 members in attendance, and after extensive deliberations, decisions reached are as follows:

“That a repetition of what happened in Zamfara and Rivers is about to happen again in Ondo state.

“That APC Youth for Change will not sit back and allow our great party APC lose the election in Ondo State to another party due to unpopular decisions.

“That democracy is about popularity and the only way to test the popularity of aspirants is by allowing direct primaries in the upcoming APC Ondo State Governorship primary election.

“We appeal to our listening Caretaker Committee Chairman, Gov. Buni and his team not to be deceived by the antics of these unpopular politicians in Ondo state who have lost touch with the people but insisting on contesting under our great party.

“We, the members of APC Youth for Change insist on Direct Primaries in Ondo State.

“We shall mobilise all our members to Ondo State to monitor the primary election and ensure it is free, fair and devoid of any form of manipulation or intimidation.

“We shall stand by the wishes of Ondo State APC members who are clamouring for direct primaries,” the communiqué added.

It also passed a vote of confidence on the APC caretaker committee, expressing optimism that it would support the wishes of the people on direct primaries. (NAN)

