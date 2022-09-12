APC support group appoints Owharo, chairman fundraising committee

The All APC Registered Support Group (ARAS-G) has appointed Mr Moses Owharo, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIDEZ Small Project International (ASPI), as Chairman, Fund Raising and Planning Committee.

Mr Chukwunonso Ezedinma, the National Chairman, ARASG4TINUBU-SHETTIMA, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja

He said that the group needed to diversify responsibilities to enable it function actively, describing funding as key to the effective operations of the group.

Ezedinma listed other members of the fund raising committee to include: Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Mrs Susan Kiridi, Mr Sadiq Bulama, Ms Esther Asouquor, Ms Vera Adesola, among others.

He said the group also had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, as the Ground Petron and Sen. Tanko Al-Makura as Chairman, Board of Trustees

Ezedinma said that the group was working to strengthen its structures at every level.

He said the committee was a necessary administrative organ that would help the umbrella group raise the needed fund for its activities.

This, Ezedinma said was to actualise its mission of mobilising over 10 million votes for the Asiwaju/Shettima presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

