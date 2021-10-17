APC State Congress: New executives emerge in Bauchi

Alhaji Babayo Misau and 35 other executive members have been elected to run the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Misau clinched the chairmanship position of the party in the congress election which started on Saturday and concluded in the early hours of Sunday.

Misau alongside 35 other officials were elected through consensus method adopted by stakeholders of the party.

Mr Jibrin Sam, Chairman, APC State Congress Committee, announced that new the executive members were elected following consensus method unanimously adopted by stakeholders of the party in the state.

Sam said that the committee was mandated by the National Secretariat of the party to conduct free and fair election in the state.

He said the committee did not interfere in the decision of stakeholders during the election process.

“We gave opportunity to stakeholders of each local government area and the zones to elect the state executives without rancour.

“We, therefore, affirm that the officials were elected according to the guidelines of the party,” he said

“We are bringing leaders that can work assiduously to reposition the party to enable it to win election in the state,” he said.

He commended members of the party for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the exercise.

Also speaking, Mr Musa Pali (APC – Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency) lauded the committee for the successful conduct of the exercise.

He said the congress was conducted peacefully under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and media.

NAN reports that some of the elected officials include Mohammmed Hassan, Vice Chairman and Mustapha Zarami as Secretary, among others.

Meanwhile, voting has commenced in the APC State Congress in Adamawa.



NAN reports that former Gov. Bala Ngillari and Sen. Ishaku Abbo alongside other delegates had voted in the exercise which began on Saturday in Yola.



About 1,500 delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state were participating in the exercise.



Prof. Umar Adamu, Chairman, APC State Congress Committee, expressed satisfaction with progress of the election.



On the delay in the commencement of the election, Adamu said that election was a process that supposed to be followed deligently to avoid unnecessary mistakes.



He said that 36 positions would be contested while 11 had been declared unopposed.



In his remarks, Ngillari, expressed satisfaction with high turnout of party members, adding that it would promote internal democracy and stability of the party.



“I can see bright light for APC at the end of the tunnel,” he said. (NAN)

