APC stalwart warns politicians against hate speech

Chief Amos Gizo, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, has advised politicians in the state and the country in general to desist from playing politics with bitterness.Gizo, who is also a gubernatorial aspirant of the party in the state, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos. Gizo, 64, urged politicians, particularly those seeking elected positions, to desist from hitting the polity and to play the game according to the laid down proceduresHe called on them to desist from making hate speeches and other tendencies capable of throwing the society into chaos.“

Politics is not a do or die affairs; we are one in Plateau, we are all Nigerians.“In Plateau for instance, we are many who aspiring to be governor across political parties, but as I speak to you, all these aspirants are my friends.“

At the end, only one of us will be governor and we should be ready to support whoever will emerge.“I will never tell any of my supporters to fight the supporters of my fellow aspirant because we are brothers and we are all in the project of building a better Plateau.“So, politicians must desist from playing politics of bitterness and play it according to the rules and regulations that is guiding it,” he advised.Gizo, who is also business man and publisher, said that he joined the race for the governorship to change the face of the state, adding that he would reclaim its lost glory if voted in 2023.

He also promised that youths and women would constitute 70 per cent of his government, noting that he had intimated key stakeholders and other party faithful across the state of his intention to fly the party’s flag.(NAN)

