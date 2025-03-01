APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Tinubu, Sani

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
16
APC flaag

 Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in  Kaduna State  have passed a vote of confidence on both President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani,  for their exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.

By Hussaina Yakubu

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in  Kaduna State  have passed a vote of confidence on both President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani,  for their exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.

A statement signed by the State Secretary of the party, Yahaya  Pate on Saturday stated that the stakeholders gave the endorsement at a meeting which held at the State Liaison Office  in Abuja on Thursday.

Pate disclosed that the meeting was chaired by Sani, the leader of APC in the state,  and  it was attended by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Abbas Tajudeen and  former Governor  of the state, Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero.

According to the secretary, the meeting that  reviewed  the outcome of the recent zonal and state meetings, welcomed  new members and returnees to the party.

It also  appraised the performance of the APC administration both at the federal and state levels.

The stakeholders also resolved that caucus meetings should be held  at zonal, local government, and ward levels before the second anniversary of the APC-led administration, where new members and returnees would be introduced.

The meeting also directed that relevant stakeholders should open or reinvigorate party offices in wards, local government areas, and zonal levels within the next three months.

The secretary disclosed that the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal and the National Vice Chairman, North-West of the APC,  Garba Datti Muhammad,among others, attended.(NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR