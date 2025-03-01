APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Tinubu, Sani

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence on both President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani, for their exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.

By Hussaina Yakubu

A statement signed by the State Secretary of the party, Yahaya Pate on Saturday stated that the stakeholders gave the endorsement at a meeting which held at the State Liaison Office in Abuja on Thursday.

Pate disclosed that the meeting was chaired by Sani, the leader of APC in the state, and it was attended by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Abbas Tajudeen and former Governor of the state, Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero.

According to the secretary, the meeting that reviewed the outcome of the recent zonal and state meetings, welcomed new members and returnees to the party.

It also appraised the performance of the APC administration both at the federal and state levels.

The stakeholders also resolved that caucus meetings should be held at zonal, local government, and ward levels before the second anniversary of the APC-led administration, where new members and returnees would be introduced.

The meeting also directed that relevant stakeholders should open or reinvigorate party offices in wards, local government areas, and zonal levels within the next three months.

The secretary disclosed that the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal and the National Vice Chairman, North-West of the APC, Garba Datti Muhammad,among others, attended.(NAN)