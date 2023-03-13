APC stakeholders laud Sule over construction of Nassarawa community road 

By Sunday John

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Wakama electoral ward of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area have commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for the ongoing construction of Alushi/Awayi/Wakama road.

The stakeholders gave the commendation at a meeting to review the outcome of the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections, on Monday in Wakama community of Nassarawa-Eggon council area.

According to them, when completed, the road will open up the areas for easy transportation of people and farm produce.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor and APC chieftain, Mr Bala Moses-John, said that the construction of the road was realisation of a long time dream by the people of Alushi and Wakama electoral wards.

He said that the road, which connects the two communities, would benefit the people of the area in no small way and boost commercial activities.

The governor’s aide advised the Wakama people to support the re-election bid of the governor with their votes and also do same for all the APC House of Assembly candidates for good governance.

“We should shun religious and ethnic politics and embrace one another irrespective of our various differences.

“God created us to be from different ethnic and religious backgrounds because He wanted it as such. If not, He would have created us as just one tribe and religion,” he added.

Moses-John, therefore, appealed to APC members to forget about the rumours doing the rounds targeted at dividing them and work together for the victory of the party in the March 18 elections.

Also, Mr Thomas Anyu-Bako, Councillor, representing Wakama in the Legislative Arm of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Council, commended the governor for the road project.

According to him, the road has made access to Alushi and Akpata communities very easy.

He also noted that the governor had given employment to their sons and daughters at the College of Education, Akwanga; College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia; Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia and the Teaching Service Commission.

Anyu-Bako called on the people of the area to shun religious and ethnic politics and vote for Sule and other APC candidates in Saturday’s elections.

Another APC chieftain, Mukthar Angbashim-Mamman, said that the APC government had been good to the people of the area.

He called on the party faithful in the area to work together for the success of the party in the March 18 elections.

Chairman of Wakama APC Stakeholders’ Forum, Thomas Dasu, urged members of the party to work together to reward the governor and the party. (NAN)