APC Special Convention: Lalong tasks sub-committees on diligence on duty

By Martha Agas

Members of the Sub-Committee on Hospitality and Welfare for the All Progressives Congress(APC) party Presidential Primaries, have been tasked on diligence in their assignments.

The chairman of committee and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, made the call during a meeting with the members on Monday in Abuja.

He urged them to be dedicated in the execution of their assignments with excellence and precision.

He said the meeting was to discuss modalities of ensuring the welfare of delegates, in preparation for the special convention and presidential primaries.

He described their responsibility as an opportunity to serve in the party where they would write their names in the annals of history, adding that the act was also a demonstration of their loyalty.

He said that the leadership of the party had assured the committee to provide all that was needed to execute their assignments successfully.

Lalong thereafter inaugurated five sub-committees to carry out various tasks towards achieving the committee’s objectives.

The sub-committees are expected to submit their reports immediately to facilitate the work of the main Committee.

The Co-Chairman of the committee and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sa’adiya Farouk, was also present at the meeting.(NAN)

