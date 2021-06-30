APC South South reconciliation committee submits report

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led All Progressives Congress (APC) South South Reconciliation Committee has submitted its report to party.



Odigie-Oyegun, represented by Mr Lucky Imasuen, presented the report to the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.



He said the committee met with majority of party leaders in the South South including Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire among others.



He said the committee examined issues confronting states in the region and urged the party’s leadership to take time to critically study the content of the report and apply its recommendations.



Receiving the report, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, CECPC, described the committee as a child of necessity aimed at resolving issues among members in the South South.



He added that the committee’s report would be forwarded to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman of the CECPC for advise and consideration.



Apankudoedehe explained that the essence of the committee was to ensure peace in the party in the area.



“We saw that there was unnecessary strife within the party in the region, especially as most of our leaders were not at peace with one other.



“We also saw the need for us as a people to have a united front to enable us build a consensus on issues affecting us as a people.



“The reconciliation committee came as a child of necessity to enable our people to talk to themselves and resolve issues amongst our party members in the region.



“We trust that you have deployed your experience into the task, we will forward the report to the national chairman and the entire CECPC,” he said.



He said that conflicts were part of daily life that would always exist in organisations.

He added that conflict was one of the most inevitable things in life which occurred in all human societies.

This, he said, was usually caused by struggle by diverse groups seeking access to limited resources or the control over political power, identity, value or ideology.



“This is a fact, therefore, avenues and channels must always exist for persons to talk and express their grievances.

“We may not achieve 100 per cent peace in the process, but it is better to dialogue than to go into war,” he said.(NAN)

