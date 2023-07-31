APC South Africa chairman Toyin Oyekanmi joins national secretary race

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) South Africa Diaspora Chapter, Otunba Toyin Oyekanmi, has declared his interest to contest for the position of the National Secretary of the ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position became vacant following the recent resignation of the APC National Chairman and the National Secretary, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Iyiola Omisore respectively.

Oyekanmi, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that the party since its first sets of foundational leadership under Chief Bisi Akande had been reeling from one crisis to another.

According to him, members that are trusted with leadership positions to drive ideology in politics and victory of the party at elections seeming to have their own personal agenda which is mostly at variance with the party’s philosophy and development agenda.

The Osun-born politician said that the party agenda was to support the executive and legislative arms of government to succeed and perform maximally in delivering the party’s promises to Nigerians.

Oyekanmi recounted that the party had won three national elections and produced two Presidents since inception but the journey of its leadership had been “rocky and slippery” with very high turnover of five chairmen in the ten years of its establishment.

He added that the party’s chairmen had got an average of two years lifespan per chairman, describing this as detrimental and inimical to the implementation of the visions of the party.

Oyekanmi said: “We also have noticed that there have been lack of continuity in the party because of staggered succession plans and ineffectual management system simply because the secretariat had not been structured for such.

“This is hereby begging for repositioning for optimum efficiency through seamless reorganization and impetus from astute, loyal, youthful, energetic and pragmatic leadership at the helm of affairs of the party.

“I, Oluwatoyin Oyekanmi can drive the desired change of Renewed Hope for our great party with introduction of modern digitalized management system that is of global standards with rebranding and repositioning.

“We shall also place the party in the hands of the totality of party members as dreamt by our founding fathers to give them a sense of belonging and not for few to control at the detriment of majority card carrying members,” Oyekanmi said.

According to him, if considered for the position, efforts will be made to be a team player and add value to the party to live up to the standard and remain the most formidable and foremost party in Africa.

“I would also make sure, in conjunction and consensus with the members of National Working Committee and National Executive Council, that our huge and talented human resources at home and in the Diaspora are involved to assist in making our elected officers succeed.

“I would also encourage more technocrats, youths, women and physically challenged to contribute their quotas through the party for National Development.

“We should not, as party members, sit back and wait until our party elders at the helm of affairs presently get tired before the injection of youths into the mainstream of managing our esteemed party.

“This is to drive the needed twenty first century ideological political establishment needed for effecting change and development of Nigeria,” Oyekanmi added.

The aspirant said that he possessed cognate experience in the media, entertainment, hospitality and financial sector to drive the party’s secretariat.

According to him, as a resourceful businessman with signature brands in South Africa that have become source of pride to the Diasporean community, Oyekanmi said that his feats are testaments to the Nigerian zeal for success and greatness.

He said that APC South Africa Chapter, duly founded and set up in 2016 had grown formidably under its first leadership of Engr. Bola Babarinde to the present leadership of Otunba Oluwatoyin Oyekanmi.

He said that the chapter had been contributing its quota to APC and its successes especially in the last elections. (NAN)

