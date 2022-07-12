APC Sokoto guber candidate picks Gobir as running mate for 2023 

By Mohammed Nasir

Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sokoto state governorship candidate has selected Alhaji Idris Gobir, as his running mate for 2023 poll.

Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC chairman said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Sadiq-Achida said that Gobir was selected after wide consultations among party stakeholders.

He said that Gobir was selected based on his vast experience and political background.

“He is an accomplished administrator, our deputy governorship candidate, he began his service career as a school teacher, before venturing into other public service sector.

“This includes maritime and petroleum industries, where he served with the Nigeria Ports Authority and the Department of Petroleum Resources.

“However, in politics, Gobir was a one-time Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and also served as Sole Administrator of Sabon Birni local government council of the state,” he said.

The chairman said that Gobir was one of the upcoming politicians who was committed to the development of the state.

“This is in furtherance of his dedication in defending the interest of the people of Sokoto state, especially in the fight against insecurity in the eastern zone of our state,” he said.

In his acceptance speech Gobir, appreciated Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, the APC governorship candidate and all other stakeholders for finding him worthy for the position.

He assured of his commitment to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

