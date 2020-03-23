APC shuts down National Secretariat over Coronavirus

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

In line with Government’s directives for the shutdown of crowded places as part of measures to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been closed down for two weeks.

Briefing the press and staff at the secretariat, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the office will remain closed for two weeks.

This, Oshiomhole said was in compliance with the Federal government’s directive that people should stay away from large congregations and social gatherings.

He urged all staff and officials of the party to remain in their various homes to look after their immediate families and assured them that their salaries will be paid even when they are at home.

“This is just a preventive measure the party has taken by closing down the secretariat for about two weeks so we can manage the situation at hand; but if it persists, then we will have to extend the holidays because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party.

“As APC leaders, we must be seen to obey the federal government’s rules. It is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has her own share of the coronavirus. Although, it is not as bad as other countries but clearly the numbers are increasing. As it is said, prevention is better than cure.

“We had a conversation among ourselves at the NWC and decided to come up with this decision to shutdown. I am not sure how many of you have private cars and some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous. And I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office”, Oshiomole said.