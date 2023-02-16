APC should take responsibility for failings of its own policy – Atiku

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has blamed the APC government for the economic crises bedeviling the country.

Atiku also commiserated with the families of all those who have lost dear ones as a result of the prevailing crises across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku noted that the crises was triggered by the currency swap, which he described as a culmination of the frustrations of Nigerians arising from the maladministration of the ruling APC.

Atiku who pointed out that the current crisis, was a fallout of the policy of the ruling party’s redesign of the Naira, urged the APC to take responsibility for its own policy and the challenges that have followed its implementation.

He said,”We have, in recent days, witnessed upheavals in different parts of the country in which lives were lost and properties destroyed.

“On behalf of my family and presidential campaign organisation, I express my deepest condolences to the families of all those who have lost dear ones.

“This crisis may be coming on the heels of the currency swap, but it is pertinent to remind us that it is a culmination of the frustrations of Nigerians arising from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the past 7 years plus.

“It is easy for political expediency for the APC that has brought us to this cul de sac to want to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that the crisis was created by others.

“Truth be told, the crisis that we are witnessing today was conceived, given birth to and nurtured by the ruling APC.

“Indeed, it was long in coming.

“We are all witnesses to the myriad of problems that Nigerians have had to endure as a result of the cluelessness of the APC, which came into government with no idea of a policy direction.

“We are witnesses to the massive erosion of jobs; hunger and multidimensional poverty; unabated fuel scarcity; deteriorating security that has created an industry of kidnapping and massacre of defenceless citizens; free fall of the Naira; ASUU strike which kept students at home for prolonged periods of time and a general sense of hopelessness.

“The current crisis, fallout of the policy of the ruling party’s redesign of the Naira, is only the tipping point. The least the ruling APC can do is to take responsibility for its own policy and the challenges that have followed its implementation, even as we collectively work at addressing those challenges.”

Atiku added,”My dear brothers and sisters, I understand your frustrations, but I urge you to be calm. Do not let your frustrations manifest into violence. Rather, you should channel that energy into voting out the ruling APC in the elections of 25 February and 11 March. That’s the only way to safeguard our collective efforts to Recover and Rebuild Nigeria.

“Be rest assured that a New Day beckons, and together as ONE, we shall enthrone the Nigeria of our dreams.”