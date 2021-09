The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its State Congresses from Saturday, Oct. 2, to Saturday, Oct. 16.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe,National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said an updated timetable and schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses would be released to the public in due course.(NAN)

