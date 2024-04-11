APC shifts screening of Ondo governorship aspirants to Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the screening of its aspirants for the Nov.16 Ondo State governorship election to Friday, following the declaration of Thursday as public holiday by the Federal Government.

This is contained in a message on the party’s official X page, @OfficialAPCNg on Wednesday.

“Due to the inclusion of Thursday, April 11, as a public holiday by the Federal Government for ELd el-Fitr, all aspirants are requested to attend the screening on Friday, April 12, at the party’s national secretariat,” the party said.

A total of 16 aspirants were expected to be screened, ahead of the April 20 primary election..(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede