APC sets aside expulsion of Senator Danjuma Goje

…Says he remains bonafide member of the party

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the purported expulsion of Senator Danjuma Goje saying that he remains a bonafide member of the party.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka made a available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Goje, the party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter should be set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

He stated,”The attention of the National Headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our Party.

“The Party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party.”