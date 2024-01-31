Wednesday, January 31, 2024
APC sets aside Benue chairman’s suspension

By Chimezie Godfrey
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the suspension of its Benue chairman, Mr Augustine Agada, by his ward executives.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agada was purposely suspended by the executives in his Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue.


“The attention of the APC national leadership has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of the party’s Benue chairman, Mr Augustine Agada.


“The party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside.


“Pending further review and decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter,” Morka said.


He added that Agada remained a bonafide member, and the chairman of the party’s Benue chapter(NAN)

