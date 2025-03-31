APC set to win in 2027, says Katsina Chieftain

Alhaji Abdulaziz Maituraka, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Katsina, has declared that the party will form governments at both the state and national levels in the 2027

By Abbas Bamalli

Speaking while hosting Katsina’s newly elected council chairman, Malam Isah Miqdad, and his councillors on Monday, Maituraka, who is also the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, expressed confidence in the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

He also expressed similar optimism for the re-election of Gov. Dikko Radda in the upcoming elections.

He stated that while APC’s victory was not a “do-or-die” matter, it was something he sincerely prayed for due to the party’s positive impact, particularly the recent reduction in food prices under Tinubu’s leadership.

Maituraka dismissed concerns over the defections of some politicians to rival parties, calling it a sign that they were heading into uncertain political terrain.

He urged the council chairman and councillors to focus on serving the people and promoting the party in a peaceful and convincing manner to ensure victory in 2027.

Miqdad, in response, thanked Maituraka for hosting them during the Sallah festivities and assured that he and his councillors would prioritise the interests of the electorate and the ruling party.(NAN)