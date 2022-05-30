APC: Separating The Contenders from The Pretenders

By Oluwaseun Blankson

About 28 persons are contesting the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress but after weeks of campaigning, it would seem that those really reaching out for delegates are just five, among them Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Mr Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor and ex-minister.

In what seemed like speaking to the fact, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had told visiting presidential hopeful Dr Kayode Fayemi that just about five of the many aspirants have come to campaign in his state for delegates. He observed that Fayemi was among the few who were diligently and determinedly going across the country to sell their agenda to delegates to the special election convention in Abuja. Fayemi in response noted that, “Now you are able to separate the pretenders from the contenders going by the number of aspirants traveling to states to seek the votes of delegates.” He added: “I hear there is a list of twenty-something presidential aspirants but only about five of us are going round the states speaking to delegates.” The Ekiti State governor who has had a robust campaign so far, said: “I am here to place my vision side by side with that of other aspirants and decide on the best.”

Yet, even among the five ‘serious’ campaigners, delegates are already sifting the wheat from the chaff based on the analysis of their competing visions for the country. A clear winner from this process may well be the Ekiti State governor Dr Fayemi, who has toured all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to meet delegates. Everywhere he has berthed to shop for delegates he has been greeted with rousing receptions and avowals of support.

Recalling his personal relationship with Fayemi, the Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello spoke of Fayemi as a reliable friend and colleague, adding that: “If I had the privilege to appoint (as presidential candidate), I will appoint you but it is a by-election and that is beyond me.” The visit speaks of the kind of reception Fayemi has gotten on the campaign circuit since he declared his interest in the Presidency on 3rd May 2022. It speaks also of his persona, a man that is loved for his capacity and ability to get things done.

Indeed, the race for APCs ticket has become the most watched political activity in Nigeria today. What has made it all the more interesting is the posture of the major candidates from which Nigerians can distill the serious ones from those who perhaps want to make the cut as presidential aspirants. It has exposed the soft underbelly of some who postured as the presumptive party candidates.

The race kicked off in January when Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos State governor who is fondly referred to as the national leader of the APC, announced his candidacy after visiting President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. As he crisscrossed the country, Tinubu exposed himself terribly. He made gaffes and spoke in a manner that raised questions as to his suitability for the arduous job of President, especially at this time when the country is going through difficulties. Rather than address those issues the former governor said that the presidency was his lifelong ambition and the APC should give him the ticket. This sense of entitlement riled many in the party and, along with unforced errors where his communication had been foggy and ideas fuzzy, raised doubts as to his capacity to govern. It also encouraged some to enter the race. Beyond his stewardship as Lagos governor 15 years ago, not much was said by the Jagaban of Borgu.

The entry of Osinbajo into the race gave some reassurance that there can indeed be an alternative. Soon, Amaechi, Fayemi and others populated the space. In all, some 28 people announced their interest in the presidency. Others who submitted their application forms are: former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Senator Ajayi Borofice; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; ex-Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole are also not left out.

In launching his bid, Fayemi who is Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and has a wide network of friends across the aisles, presented a unique vision of not just what he can achieve but what he stands for. This vision has been reinforced by governors and leaders of the party as he has made the rounds for delegates.

His brilliance, understanding of the issues facing the country and ability to communicate them effectively has marked out Fayemi as the candidate to watch as the delegates pick the party’s candidate on June 6. For instance, on Thursday, May 19, when he addressed APC delegates in Kaduna to solicit their support and share his vision of a new and better Nigeria, he said: “What the country needs at the moment is a better future for the younger generation; a more prosperous, secured Nigeria where leadership responds to the yearning of citizens. He added that the problem facing the country in the area of safety and security of persons is “not just about equipment and security men. It’s not just about intelligence gathering, but the link between security and development. One of the triggers in our current security challenges is the inequality in our society, the poverty situation. Even if in the short term, we are able to bring banditry, insurgency, and all criminality to an end, we need to find permanent solutions by addressing the economic reasons underpinning the security challenges.”

It was not surprising therefore that after Fayemi had addressed the delegates, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el Rufai said of him as someone who spoke differently with a clear vision, different from the ones who had visited the state. Among early callers to the state were Tinubu and Amaechi.

As the primaries in the two major parties – APC and PDP – have been rocked by reports and allegations of vote buying, some fear that pecuniary consideration may eclipse the need to look at the critical issues of capacity, competence and agenda of the candidates for the party’s ticket. What does it mean for Fayemi? The Ekiti State governor was emphatic when he told delegates that he is no money bag but asked delegates to look to the future, to the place they want the country to be and not mortgage their consciences. He said at a meeting: “I am asking you to do this because I am not a money bag.” However, he assured them that as a true party man who has served the APC in key capacities their trust in him will not go unrewarded.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

