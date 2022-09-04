APC Senatorial Ticket: Media Team decries Umahi’s zero tolerance of opposition

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Media Team of Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze has decried the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. David Nweze Umahi’s zero tolerance of opposition.

In a statement the Media Team said it has carefully and painstakingly, reviewed the recent Live interview that Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. David Nweze Umahi granted to Arise Television on Friday, 2nd. September, 202, adding that the Team members and even “our principal watched the said Live interview yesterday Friday, 02-09-2022.”

The Team stated that it decided to issue this press release, in order to put some records straight because of the unstable tendencies of the managers of information to the Government/Governor of Ebonyi State. Especially as it concerns the Governor and our principal on the APC Senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South district.

The Team which decried the Governor Umahi’s disregard to law court judgement, also expressed sadness over the Governors zero tolerance of opposition

The statement reads in part:”Meanwhile, we want to state categorically that the Governor’s constant disregard to Law Courts Judgements is unbecoming of a man that parade himself as a promoter of the rule of law. The Governor’s disregard of the recent Federal High Court Abakaliki Judgement delivered by the Honourable Justice Riman on the Ebonyi State Local Government elections held on the 30th July, 2022, is a case in point. So we begin to wander whether we are now in a lawless society. Is the Governor now larger than the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

“Therefore, it becomes important to challenge the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), Ebonyi State chapter to rise to the occasion and challenge this impunity of an individual office holder chosing the Court judgements to obey, before such aberration becomes a norm. Of course, such will render our judiciary useless and makes orders of law Courts mere exercise in futility. The danger of such development is better imagined than experience.

“Back to the Arise TV. Interview. The Governor threw caution to the wind by liken our principal’s Senatorial candidacy to Satan when he talked about the church of Satan in Aba having followers. Indirectly, the Governor called Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze Satan. This is unbecoming of a chief Executive of State in a democratic rule. This kind of attitude is simply because Chief David Umahi sees the APC Senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South and indeed, the Senatorial seat of the zone as his personal/family entitlement. Maybe, because of his self assessment of his so-called performance. This further goes to show that the Governor now believes he is solely an embodiment of knowledge. But, this can not be because everyone created by God has an endowment that makes him or her Unique And such peculiarity makes one better than the other.

“It is purely based on this individual uniqueness we made bold to say, that Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze will be an ideal people- servant for Ebonyi South district. This is because while she will be people oriented in her representation at the Red Chamber of the NASS, Governor Umahi will continue his family oriented representation as we have seen in Ebonyi State in the last seven years.

“Again, in the same Arise TV interview. The Governor told the whole world that our principal asked him(Gov. Umahi) for the sum Twenty million(#20,000.000.00) naira only. And when asked by the interviewer whether he gave the money to Mrs. Agom-Eze. The Governor said No! Hmmmmmmm!!! This has settled all the claims by the Governor’s Aides that our principal collected huge sums of money, cars, and appointments from the Governor as settlement.

“The World can now see how inconsistent are the stories of the Governor and his Aids. Meanwhile, we wish to state categorically clear that Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze NEVER asked the Governor of Ebonyi State for one naira. However, the Governor at his level should not demean anyone because of his personal political gain. It is really painful that the Governor has no regards for anyone else apart from those who are closely related to him. The rest are unimportant.

The Media team stated that unlike the Governor and his Aides. “Our principal has been steadfast and consistent in her own side of the story. Contrary to Governor Umahi and his Aides, whose Hon. Commissioner for Information will go on air and dish out all manners of self-entertaining tales. And the Governor himself will reel out a different thing. From our principal scoring zero vote to two votes to five votes and to not paying for the nomination forms. Haba! Well! The reality of the issues are what we have put out to the public in our previous press releases.

“Furthermore, our principal had severally stated her story publicly on both print and electronic media.

“It is no longer news, that the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State has zero tolerance to oppositions or opposing views. His action to the Justice Riman’s Judgement nullifying the last LGA election in the State and his purported threat to suspend the Traditional Ruler of Ugwulangwu clan for hosting a Senatorial candidate of APGA are some of the recent cases to buttress our point.

“Moreover, we also wish to debunk the claim by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information Barr. Uchenna Orji who came on air recently to claim that our principal’s pension which the Government of Ebonyi State suspended has been paid up to the month of July this year. That is another blatant lie from the Umahi’s Government.

The records are there for anyone to cross check.

“Nevertheless, Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze Media Team wishes to remind the Government/Governor of Ebonyi State, that our principal’s pension has nothing to do with politics. She earned the pension after 35 years of meritorious service to the State and the nation.

“We are not unmindful of the fact, that the Governor will do anything lawful or unlawful, legal or illegal and morally or immoral to Mrs. Agom-Eze to whip her to submission. But our dear Apostle Governor should not forget the word of our Lord Jesus Christ to Satan in the book of Matthew chapter four verse four.

“But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God,” the team said.

The Team further stated,”On the issue of withdrawal. We just want to ask. Why should our principal withdraw for the Governor? The Governor’s immediate younger brother who won the May 28, 2022. APC Senatorial primary for Ebonyi South district withdrew from the race willingly after the Governor settled him with hundreds of millions of naira and a Federal Government appointment(which he described as a work for retired people).

“So, on what basis should our principal withdraw for him(the Governor). Is it for the purported demand of #20, 000.000.00. which he said he refused to give her or for what? He said our principal came second behind Austin Umahi on the said APC Senatorial primary of May 28, 2022. That is true. So, how will he asked the same person who he claimed did not win to withdraw for him? Well! Our principal is in the law Court. The Governor should allow the Law Court to decide.

“Again, still in the same Arise TV interview. Chief David Umahi made mention of having two suits against Princess Agom-Eze. Yet, the Governor’s lawyer and other respected Nigerians on the Governor’s instructions, have been persuading our principal to withdraw the case from the Court of Appeal and name her price.

“Honestly, we in Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze’s team disdain the current media war of the Ebonyi State Government/Governor against this highly respected retired Permanent Secretary and a princess of Onicha Igboeze clan as becoming too childish as well as boring to the good people of Ebonyi State. Needless, to remind the Governor that it (the double-tongued media war) is already irritating and denigrating to the entire women fork. On this ground, our principal expresses her displeasure over the government attitudes. She declared “I am really ashamed of my state Government being on the air everytime adjusting her stories every now and then. All in the name of harassing and humiliating a woman”

“If, the Governor of Ebonyi State truly accepts the law Court as the last hope of the common man. Let him allow the Law Court to settle the case. Interestingly however, the Governor was quoted as boasting that Mrs Agom-Eze will be disgraced at the Supreme Court. Then we want to ask the Apostle Governor. How does he know what the judgement of the Court of Appeal will be? Your guess is as good as ours.

“Finally, we wish to use this opportunity to inform the teeming supporters of Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze across the Country especially the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial district, to keep up the spirit on a high pedestal. The case is in the law Court and we are indeed optimistic that by the special grace of God Almighty, it will go in favour of her,” the Media Team stated.

