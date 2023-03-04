APC seeks replacement of officials who compromised positions in subsequent elections

By Muhammad Nasir

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to replace officials that allegedly compromised their positions to subvert the Feb. 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman gave the party’s position while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

Sadiq-Achida urged INEC and security agencies to set up a powerful investigation committee to thoroughly investigate those who destroyed ballot boxes and or tore ballot papers during the polls.

“It is our considered view that all individuals who committed such offences and their sponsors should be identified and arrested to face the extant laws of the land.

“INEC should replace all those officials who compromised their positions and connived with politicians to subvert the electoral process.

“Among them are those who deliberately reported to duty late and those who connived with politicians to perpetrate over voting to favour a particular political party or candidate,” he alleged.

According to him, some of the officials during the elections deliberately refused to use the BVAS machines for their selfish interests.

Sadiq-Achida further stated that APC in the state would continue to remain law abiding and respect the constitutional authorities in safeguarding the good people of the state.

He expressed dismay over a video clip that went viral of a high personality in one of the opposition political parties ”calling on members of a vigilance group and thugs to support their party actualise its political dreams.

“This development vindicated us that some of them were behind the violence that occurred during the Presidential and National Assembly election in Sokoto.”

Sadiq-Achida called on APC supporters in the state to come out en masse on the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections to exercise their civic right and vote for all the party’s candidates in the state.

“We wish to assure the people of Sokoto State that adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the security agencies to protect their lives, rights and dignity,” he added. (NAN)