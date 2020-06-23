APC Secretariat not sealed up, police deployed to maintain peace – Force HQ

Share the news













​The Nigeria Police Force has explained why police personnel have been drafted to the premises of APC National Secretariat.

The Force Headquarters said through a statement by its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba that the party secretariat has not been sealed up.

According to Mba, “The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.”

Mba’s statement reads: “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

“The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.”

He added that ” The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.”

According to the Force Headquarters, “Members of the APC as well as Staff of the Secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always.”

It could be recalled that protesters have held marches at the secretariat in the unfolding battle for control of APC following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.

­

Related