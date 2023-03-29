APC says Tinubu is an inimitable statesman at 71

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu as an inimitable statesman with an unyielding quest for a freer, just and vibrant Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Wednesday in Abuja to felicitate with Tinubu on his 71st birthday.

“The APC rejoices with His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the auspicious occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary.

“We celebrate an inimitable statesman with an unyielding quest for a freer, just and vibrant Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that as a democrat and true progressive, Tinubu had built bridges that transcended ethnic, religious and political boundaries.

The APC scribe said the former two-term governor of Lagos State had inspired many to embrace those things that united us as one people than divided us.

He added that Tinubu’s message of Renewed Hope was heard by Nigerians who voted massively to elect him as the country’s next president in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

“We pray the Almighty God will renew your strength and commitment to demonstrably improving the living conditions of our people.

“As you mark your 71st birthday, the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), members and stakeholders, join your well wishers, at home and abroad, in praying to God for many more years.

“Excellent health and divine wisdom in your illustrious service to our country and humanity,” Morka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu had earlier called for prayers and thanks-giving to mark his 71st birthday instead of the yearly birthday colloquium.

NAN reports that the special prayers will be held in Lagos and in other parts of the country.

The main event according to an earlier statement will hold in Lagos where special prayers will be offered at the Central Mosque and in each of the five divisions of the state.

During the prayer sessions, special prayers will be offered for the peace, unity and progress of the country and for President Muhammadu Buhari, and State Governors (NAN)