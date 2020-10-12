APC says politicians should not see elections as do or die affair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised politicians not to see elections into public offices as a do or die affair.

Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee gave the advice on Monday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the party’s take on the just concluded Ondo State governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State incumbent governor and APC candidate at the just concluded Oct. 10, gubernatorial poll won the election.

“As it is said, one good turn deserves another.

“Just like we congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair.

“With the conclusion of the Ondo state governorship election, I sincerely express my gratitude to almighty God for the peaceful conduct of the election across the state,” he said.

Buni noted that in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, the people of Ondo state conducted themselves peacefully to re-elect Gov. Akeredolu for another term.

He specially congratulated the people of Ondo state, saying the party’s victory at the election was theirs.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, thanked the electorate for renewing Akeredolu’s mandate for another term and for putting their trust in the APC, adding that they made the right choice.

“Akeredolu values this trust and will not disappoint you,” Buni stressed.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for their leadership roles and support to ensure that the APC emerged victorious at the election.

According to him, the guide and support of Buhari led the party to the path of success.

He added that the support and commitment of members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee was immeasurable.

Buni expressed appreciation to the party’s Ondo state reconciliation committee and the state National Campaign Council under the leadership of Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

“The wonderful work of the two committees have contributed immensely to the success of the party in this election.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the Local Government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress,” he said.

Buni, however, added that the concept of team work being promoted by the caretaker committee should remain a strong pillar in the collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous APC.

He, therefore, enjoined all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote team work in their future endeavors for the party’s success.

Buni noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and international election observers were professional and ethical in the discharge of their responsibilities during the election.

He expressed confidence that through genuine cooperation, the county’s electioneering process could always be improved.

He commended other political parties and their candidates at the election, saying they put up a good fight.

“I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people,” Buni said. (NAN)