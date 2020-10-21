APC Says PDP fueling #EndSARS Protests via unguarded assertions in social media

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fueling the #EndSARS protests via unguarded assertions in the social media.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the PDP was also playing politics with the protests.

He, however, added that the APC would not join issues with the opposition PDP on the development which the #EndSARS protests had taken.

He further added that the APC would rather place on record how the PDP and its leaders were directly and indirectly sponsoring the protests and playing politics with the development.

According to Nabena, since the protests started, the PDP had taken over the social media making various unguarded assertions thereby fueling the protest.

“It is on record that one of the leaders of #EndSARS protest in Akwa Ibom State, three days ago publicly admitted that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, gave N4 million for onward sharing to the protesting youth in Uyo.

“Kufre Carter, one of the organisers of the protests, reportedly said he got a call from the governor’s aide on youth matters whom he said told him that the governor gave N4 million to be shared to the protesters.

“The APC Caretaker Committee chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has rightly noted the hidden agenda in the #EndSARS protests.

“Like our chairman said, all leaders, including PDP leaders should know that it is only when the country exists in peace that one can achieve ones goals,” Nabena said.

The APC spokesman added that you could not be a leader through chaos, saying it would not be well.

He, however, appealed to the protesting youth to give dialogue and peace a chance while ignoring insensitive fueling by the opposition parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the #EndSARS protesters are protesting for a reform of the Nigerian Police Force and good governance among other things.(NAN)