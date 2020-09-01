APC says no anointed aspirants for forthcoming legislative by-elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says there will be no anointed aspirant for the forthcoming Legislative By-Elections slated for Sept. 3.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He added that the party had cleared all aspirants to contest the Sept. 3, primary election after proper screening.

The election is to elect APC candidates for the Oct. 31, concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted in some constituencies across eight states of the federation.

The states include: Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Imo, Lagos, Plateau, Zamfara and Kogi.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants,” Nabena said.

He added that the clarification became necessary following a statement by an APC chieftain, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla had alleged that the party’s leadership was attempting to “foist” a predetermined candidate on the people in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial District by-election.

Nabena assured that the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC caretaker committee was already moving in a new and progressive direction where things were done properly and internal democracy was the norm.

He said the party would continue to give aspirants a level playing field, stressing that only those with impeccable records and were popularly elected were being presented as APC candidates in all elections.

Thereafter, the party official gave the list of cleared aspirants as issued by the party as:

IMO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume

2. Hon. Matthew Omegara

3. Achonu Athanasius Nneji

4. Uchendu Maric Chijioke

5. Ibezim Chukwuma Frank

6. Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma

7. Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah

8. Okoro Eze Joachim

9. Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna

10. Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke

11. Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine

CROSS RIVER NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ochicha Odey Anthony

2. Joe Odey Anthony, SAN

3. Harry Godwin Odey

4. Prof. Zana Itiunbe Akpagu

5. Fidelis Ebi Egoro

OBUDU STATE CONSTITUENCY – CROSS RIVER

1. Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase

BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Capt. Matthew Karimo

2. Hon. Omonikeke Kemelayefa

3. Ebebi Peremobowei

BAYELSA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Barr. Festus Dauniebi Sunday

2. Abel Ebifemowei

3. Timipa Tiwei Orunimigbe

4. Hon. Henry Daniel Ofongo

5. Godknows Bolaji Igali

PLATEAU SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Prof. Doknan Danjuma Sheni

2. Nanvel Nimfel

3. Prof. Emmanuel Joseph Daniyang

4. Nora Ladi Daduut

5. Damian Dongnaán Shekarau

KOSOFE II STATE CONSTITUENCY, LAGOS STATE

1. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Mukhail Adetokunbo Adiru

NGANZI STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Mohammed Ali Gajiradi

BAYO STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Maigari M. Abare

BAKURA STATE CONSTITUENCY, ZAMFARA STATE

1. Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji

2. Lawali Isa

3. Saídu Dan Bala

4. Sani Mohammed Yar’kofogi

IBAJI STATE CONSTITUENCY, KOGI STATE

1. Mathew Omachonu Eguche

2. Patrick Obwu Abah

3. Joseph Enemona

4. Jerry Omaiwala

5. Moses Emmanuel Commander

6. Atule Egbunu

7. Ogwu Harry Uba.(NAN)