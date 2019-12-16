APC says ‘N90bn or N40bn FIRS 2019 election vote’ claims hogwash

The All Progressives Congress,APC has opened up on the alleged N90bn or N40bn FIRS 2019 election vote.

Speaking on the raging reports on the alleged election campaign fund,APC Spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu dismissed the claims as hogwash.

He said Mondat, “Regarding some media reports and a statement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that a phantom N90 billion or N40 billion was released to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the Party’s 2019 election political campaigns, the allegation is hogwash.

“The baseless allegations contained in the media reports and the subsequent statement by the PDP is an unintelligent and crude attempt at a smear campaign. Only the sponsors of the report believe their tales.

“We call on the sponsors of the baseless allegation to resolve their confusion. Last time it was N90 billion, now it is N40billion. We also challenge them to provide evidence from not only FIRS but any other government agency where the APC took one kobo for campaign.

Issa –Onilu said “The matter of dipping hands into public coffers as a matter of official policy ended with PDP. We recall that leaders of the PDP had contemplated changing the name of their party at a time because they were ashamed of their own record of sleaze.

“We however refer the PDP and co-peddlers of falsehood to the records of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in terms of Cost of Collection accruing to FIRS and indeed the FIRS statement on the subject matter.”