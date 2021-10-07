APC says 2022 Budget designed to accelerate FG’s ongoing diversification of economy

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja, said the proposed 2022 National Budget was designed to accelerate Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the country’s economy.



Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the

National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee(CECPC) said this in a statement on the budget just presented to the joint sessions of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“The APC welcomes President Buhari’s timely presentation of the proposed 2022 National budget tagged: ‘Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability’ before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



“The proposed budget is designed to accelerate government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy through more support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” he said.



Akpanudoedehe assured that the budget would ensure continued investment in vital infrastructure; strengthen security and enable a vibrant, educated and healthy populace.



He further assured that the budget would also reduce poverty through targeted social investments and ultimately ensure good governance.



He expressed confidence that the 9th National Assembly would sustain its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law.



The APC scribe said this was critical to meet the January-December budget cycle achieved by the Buhari-led administration.



He called on Nigerians to keep track of the progress being made by the Buhari-led APC administration, especially in delivering projects, services and countless dividends of democracy across the country.(NAN)

