APC salutes Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at 61

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator (Dr.) Ahmed Lawan CFR on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Monday.

“We celebrate a patriotic Nigerian, a diligent and experienced legislator, a loyal party man and a foremost progressive politician with enviable passion for the growth and development of our country.

“Senator Ahmed Lawan’s leadership of the 9th National Assembly has put the interest of Nigerians above any pecuniary interest. In less than a year since the current lawmakers were inaugurated, Senator Lawan has deftly moulded a Senate where the party in the majority, the APC has been working harmoniously with the minority parties on common issues of national concern.

“The 9th National Assembly under Senator Lawan has continued to enact people-oriented legislations and sustained cordial working relationship with other arms of government, a critical requirement for good governance and smooth administration of the country.

“We in the leadership of the party have every reason to share in the glory and achievement of the current Senate leadership.

“Significantly, the 9th National Assembly’s timely passage of the 2020 National Budget and landmark restoration of the January to December financial/budget cycle is a notable achievement that will translate to tremendous economic growth for our dear country. Surely, history will fondly remember Senator Ahmed Lawan for this laudable achievements.

“In acknowledgement of the Senate President’s sterling leadership qualities, our party recently appointed him to lead the APC National Reconciliation Committee. We are confident the Committee will succeed in its mandate to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.

“We pray Almighty Allah continues to grant Senator Ahmed Lawan good health and wisdom to continue to steer the affairs of the 9th National Assembly and that of the country,” the statement read.