APC S/Africa salutes Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila at birthday anniversaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on their birthday anniversaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu and Gbajabiamila celebrated their 56th and 59th birthdays respectively on Friday.

Mr Bola Babatunde, Chairman of the chapter, in a statement, in Lagos on Friday, described Sanwo-Olu and Gbajabiamila as “stars of Lagos.”

According to Babarinde, a journey of 56 and 59 years is not a joke but relatively young compare to the achievements of Sanwo- Olu and Gbajabiamila.

“Congratulations to these illustrious sons of Eko on their birthday anniversaries.

“Lagos is proud of you for your achievements, modesty, courage and ability to make your mark in the positions God placed both of you ,” he said.

Babarinde lauded Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to complete projects initiated by his predecessors and the execution of new projects.

He said the development was commendable because in the past most projects were abandoned by the incumbent in the country.

“A recent visit to Lagos shows a remarkable achievements in areas of transportation, education, health and emergency services.

“We, therefore, implore the governor to sustain the tempo in his bid to put Lagos at the global stage,” he added.

Similarly, Babarinde appreciated Gbajabiamila’s support for diaspora voting, which had passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

He commended the Speaker’s resolve to make it a reality before end of his tenure.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu was born on June 25, 1965 while Gbajabiamila was born on June 25, 1962. (NAN)

