APC, right platform to serve Nigerians – Defecting SDP Candidate

A Social Democratic Party ( SDP) candidate in the Feb. 25 House of Representatives poll, Mr Oluwaseyi Ogundare, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the right political platform for potential leaders to serve Nigerians.

Ogundare, fondly called OGO, stated this at the APC secretariat in Akure on Saturday, while defecting from SDP to the APC.

Ogundare contested under the SDP platform as the party’s candidate in the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

He explained that as a grassroots politician, he had realised that the APC had the right calibre of people that could allow him to achieve his agenda of positively impacting his constituents.

Ogundare, a philanthropist, said he felt that the APC would give him the platform to contribute his quota to the development and transformation of the state and the country at large.

He added that the APC was the right platform where he could meet the right people that would enable and support him to help his constituents

He stated that his defection to the APC did not mean he was ‘over ambitious’, but a wise decision to take.

According to him, there is now a clear difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), SDP and APC.

“I actually contested on the platform of the SDP. I am leaving that party because I have seen the APC as a platform for me to work for our people. And so, in order for me to work for my people, I have to be in the right party.

“Being in this platform, therefore, I will have the ability to perform and work for our people. It is not that I’m over ambitious, but being in APC, I will have the right people to work with.

“I have been in the PDP, so I know what it means to be in the opposition and I have been in the SDP, so, I know what it means to be in the mushroom party so to say, and I now know the difference. I believe this is the right place to be,” he stated.

Ogundare said he had been an impactful personality in his constituency, adding that his membership of the APC would be an asset to the party.

“I am bringing progressiveness to the APC and we will take this party to greater heights,” he said.

Responding, chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, described Ogundare as a man with good intentions, saying that the defector was well-grounded in grassroots politics.

He said APC was lucky to have Ogundare in its fold, promising that the party would give him and his supporters the same level-playing ground with old members to execute his agenda.

The chairman asked Ogundare and his supporters to obey the party’s guidelines, saying that they should align with the party’s supremacy.

Adetimehin said with President Bola Tinubu as the leader of the party, every member of the party and all Nigerians would rejoice.( NAN)

