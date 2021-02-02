APC revalidation/registration exercise: Abiodun calls for mass mobilisation

Ahead of the membership revalidation/registration exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has called for mass mobilisation of members.

His call came, even as he assured the committee members of the state government’s maximum support to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor spoke at a meeting between party leaders in the state and the registration committee members from the National Working Committee, held in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said that the team should ensure that every member of the party in all wards was registered in the revalidation/registration exercise.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele , asked party officials at the meeting to ensure that all APC members were registered in their respective domains.

He stressed the need for party leaders and stakeholders in all the local government areas of the state to mobilise members, especially at the grassroots level, for the exercise.

The governor added that the registration/revalidation exercise had become expedient for the survival of the party.

“As soon as the exercise commences, we will provide a monitoring team from Abeokuta to all the local governments to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Yemi Sanusi, said that the meeting was at the instance of the party’s National Working Committee, adding that it was aimed at educating members on the registration/ revalidation exercise.

He appealed to members not to forget to observe all the COVID-19 protocols during the exercise.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ogun State Membership Registration Committee, Ademorin Kuye, said that the meeting was critical towards repositioning the party.

He urged party loyalists to key into the initiative and co-operate with the committee to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to him, it is no longer business as usual, adding that appointments will no longer be given to outsiders again but bona fide party members, with proven competence in their chosen fields. (NAN)