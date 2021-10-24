APC returns El-Sudi as Taraba chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Taraba, elected Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, as its substantive state chairman.

Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, the state APC leader said that El-Sudi would lead 35 other state executive members of the party. Abubakar said, ”With the consent of all critical stakeholders of the party, resolved to go with affirmation rather than election process.“We are doing affirmation and not election because that is our collective decision.

“I assure you that as the leader of the party in the state, what we are doing here today is the only legitimate congress of APC in Taraba.

”Anything outside here is an illegality that should not be given a second thought.”

Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, Chairman, Congress Committee said, “what is happening here is unprecedented in the state.

“After due consultation with all the critical stakeholders, we have arrived at an arrangement that is sure to guarantee the future of our party.

“I call on all those that indicated interest in running the affairs of our party to throw their weight behind the leadership for the overall good of the party.

“I appreciate the INEC and security agencies that have been very vigilant to ensure that we have a hitch free exercise.”

In his response, El-Sudi thanked the congress for the confidence reposed on them and urged the people to work for the good of the party.He assured that his leadership would provide a level playing field for all members to participate actively for the general good of the party.

“It is an honor to be reelected to serve. APC is bigger than any individual. We must remain focused, stay united and forget our differences to make sure we deliver in 2023 and beyond.

“The overwhelming affirmation of this new team shows a high sense of sportsmanship from all those who had earlier indicated interest to contest various positions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders present at the event include — Chief David Kente, Commissioner, board of the North East Development Commission and Mr Denji Sidi, member, representing Wukari and Ibi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives as well as his counterpart from Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Alhaji Kashimu Maigari.

Others are Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission and Yusuf Abubakar, representing Taraba Central in the National Assembly. (NAN)

