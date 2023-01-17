APC resumes campaign in Zamfara, warns against campaign of calumny 

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue its governorship campaign rally for the 2023 general elections on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a two-week break.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gubernatorial campaign council led by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, had on Dec. 27, 2022 commenced in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara North Senatorial district.

The council for Matawalle’s second term bid had so far visited six out of the 14 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday in Gusau, the Director, Directorate of Publicity of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga, said the campaign train would visit Shinkafi Local Government on Wednesday.

He said: “On Thursday, we will visit Gummi LGA, we are going to spend a night, after which we will move to Bukkuyum LGA on Friday.”.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said that the party was satisfied with the large turn out of APC supporters during the previous campaigns.

“That indicates the level of APC strength in the state, it has shown that the APC remained the strongest political party.

“I am using this opportunity to caution politicians against using security challenges to campaign against the APC-led administration”, he added.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga commended the state Anti-thuggery committee for what he described as ”a good step in addressing political violence in the state.”

He called on the media to continue to report the APC rally professionally, adding: “We appreciate the performance of media outfits for covering the campaign activities of the party.” (NAN)