APC rents Ebonyi lCC as secretariat, says Pub. Sec

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has rented the ultra-modern International Conference Centre, Abakaliki as its new state secretariat.

The party’s state Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr Chidi Ogbuatu, stated this in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Monday.

Ogbuatu stated that the party would continue to operate at the centre, pending the construction of a new secretariat complex by Gov. David Umahi.

“We acquired the whole complex, including the hall that hosts government events.

“The proposed new party secretariat is expected to be the best in Africa, to conform with the governor’s penchant for world-class edifices,” the statement added.

It further stated that the party’s caretaker committee held its inaugural meeting on Monday, under its new Chairman, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

“The chairman urged members to show greater commitment to the task entrusted to them.

“He also urged party faithful to maintain the peace and harmony brought by the governor’s entrance into their fold, while praying for the attainment of the party goals,” the statement stated. (NAN)