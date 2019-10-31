APC renews call on PDP to join hands with Buhari to salvage the economy

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has renewed call on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage the Nigerian economy.



Mr Ade Adetimehin the Chairman of Ondo state chapter of the APC disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party on Thursday in Akure.



“The PDP should join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his patriotic mission to salvage the economy and promote measures to decimate poverty in Nigeria.



“And we urge all political parties, including the PDP, to sulk less and wait for 2023 when they would have another opportunity, in a fresh general election, to test their popularity against ever growing and strong ruling APC,” Adetimehin said.



He felicitated with Buhari over his victory at the highest judicial gamut in the land.



He extended the felicitation to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party leaders, and all Nigerians on the well-informed decision.



Adetimehin noted that the decision of the apex court had put to rest any doubt about who won the last presidential election.



He commended the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for exploring the judicial option to express his feelings.

“That is the beauty of democracy,” he added.



He applauded the judiciary for painstakingly examining all the arguments and counter-arguments while the case lasted, to ensure that justice was finally served.(NAN)