APC remains one indivisible party in Ekiti – Stakeholders

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti says it remains a united and indivisible family in the state.

The party’s Caretaker Chairman in the state, Mr Paul Omotoso, stated this in a communiqué issued to newsmen on Monday after a stakeholders’ meeting, held in Ado-Ekiti.

The communiqué said that members must eschew divisive tendencies and work together to better the lots of the party.

“The leaders present at our meeting affirmed that APC in Ekiti is one big, united family and that there is only one unified party structure that accommodates the interests of all bona fide members.

“The meeting emphasised the need for all members to eschew divisive tendencies and work towards ensuring that the party is inclusive and consultative in decisions that affect members,” it said.

The communiqué also stated that guidelines for the conduct of the state congress, as directed by the national secretariat, said that only fully registered and financially up- to-date members would be allowed to vote and be voted for.

The party, however, said that no member currently holding elective or appointive position in government in the state would be allowed to stand for election into any position.

It added that there would be mass publicity on the dates and venues of the congresses to ensure that members were well-informed.

The communiqué further enjoined all party members to actively participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise by INEC.

The party also lauded what it called the developmental stride of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration in the state, calling on the resident to continue to support the government. (NAN)

